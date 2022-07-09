Huge price paid for being in public eye: Abe, Gadhafi, Bhutto & more, politicians assassinated in 21st century

Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister of Japan, was assassinated on Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign address on a street in western Japan. The killing of Japan's most well-known politician has shocked the country and sent shockwaves throughout the world, given the country's low rates of violent crime and strict weapons laws.

However, politicians have long been particularly vulnerable to such attacks due to their public persona. Here is a list of notable political assassinations that the world witnessed in the 21st century: