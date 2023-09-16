Man climbing into Royal Mews by Buckingham Palace arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (September 16) for trespassing in the Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace.

Authorities were alerted when the man was trying to climb a wall and enter the prohibited area late at night around 1.25am (local time).

The man was arrested after a search by officers outside the stables in the Royal Mews, which is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the Royal Family.

It is home to the 260-year-old Gold State Coach, which was used at occasions such as Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and Charles's coronation this year.

In a statement, the Scotland Yard said: "At no point did the man enter Buckingham Palace or the palace gardens."

"The man has been arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing on a protected site. He has been taken into custody at a London police station where he remains," the statement added.

Local reports have mentioned that at the time of trespass, no members of the Royal Family were in the residence.

