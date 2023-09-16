No culling of American XL bully dogs, new rules for owners in UK

The United Kingdom's chief veterinary officer said that there will be an “amnesty” before a complete ban is imposed on American XL Bullies after an expert blamed the entire breed for almost half of the attacks on humans and other dogs.



On Friday, Rishi Sunak announced that his government is considering labelling the XL Bully as a breed and aims to ban it by the year's end after two dogs killed a father-of-two while he was trying to protect his elderly mother.



Although many people supported the increasing calls for a ban, the owners of Bully-type dogs panicked with worry of their pets getting seized and killed.



With the aim to tackle the growing fears of people with pets, chief veterinary officer Professor Christine Middlemiss stated that the dogs won't be culled.

“There will be an amnesty,” said Prof Middlemiss, while speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “So people that already have these dogs – and some of them will be well socialised, well managed, well trained – you will need to register and take certain actions,” she added.



“Your dog will need to be neutered. It will need to be muzzled when out in public and on a lead and insured. But if you comply with these actions, and that means we’ll know where these dogs are, which will be a massive benefit, then yes, absolutely you will be able to keep your dog,” the professor said.

'Ban will not stop attacks by dogs'

The comments of the professor came as the 30-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the death of Ian Price – the man who was killed by dogs – was released on conditional bail, as police stated that their investigation “continues at pace”.



Although groups like the RSPCA, Kennel Club and British Veterinarian Association argued against a breed-specific ban, shadow policing minister of the Labour Party Alex Norris on Saturday stated that he did not agree with the argument of animal charities that a ban will not stop attacks.

“The data is there, we know the most recent fatalities, the majority of them have been due to this breed,” he said while speaking to Times Radio. “So you know the evidence is there and is growing,” he added.



“I understand why they take the position that they take, they want to see good policymaking. We of course share that there is just a public safety issue here that cannot be ignored,” the minister said.