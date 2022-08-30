Madam C.J. Walker, America's first self-made black woman billionaire immortalised as a Barbie doll

The new collection of Inspiring Women dolls from Barbie now includes even another remarkable woman. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most recent addition is the first black woman to become a self-made billionaire.

Originally named Sarah Breedlove, Madam C.J. Walker, a person of colour was born to former slaves in December of 1967. She rose to enormous success due to her business venture, and also made her name as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political and social activist.

She supported orphanages and Black colleges while also supporting women's rights and civil rights organisations.

Coming from a humble background herself, Walker through her venture 'Walker Manufacturing Co." helped thousands of black women become financially independent. Her company manufactured a line of hair products and cosmetics designed specifically for women of colour.

The Madam C.J. Walker doll portrays the businesswoman clutching her original "Wonderful Hair Grower" product while donning a floral-printed shirt and turquoise skirt.

According to a statement published by CNN, Walker's great-great-granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles, who is also the creator of a haircare line, collaborated with Mattel on the project.

“It was a joy to work with Barbie on the design and creation of an Inspiring Women doll made in the likeness of my great-great grandmother, Madam C.J. Walker,” she said.

Bundle said that the "design team graciously welcomed me throughout all steps of the process — from hair development to packaging — to capture and celebrate the legacy of this trailblazing Black businesswoman." adding that she's eager for a younger generation to be inspired by her great-great grandmother's story.

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel, in a statement to CNN, said, "We're honored to welcome her into this group of trailblazing women and introduce more kids to her journey of becoming one of the nation's first widely successful female founders."

Other outstanding women featured in Barbie's Inspiring Women collection include Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King, and Jane Goodall. The Madam C.J. Walker doll as per the Mattel website is already sold out.