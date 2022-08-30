Two-fifths of Americans believe civil war likely within a decade

The majority of Americans believe that civil war is at least somewhat likely to occur over the next ten years, according to a recent survey.

US citizens feel that divisions among people will worsen in the years to come and that they have gotten worse since 2021 began.

Compared to only 8% who say the country has been less divided, two-thirds of Americans (66%) believe that political divisions in our country have gotten worse since the start of 2021. Few expect a better future: 62% expect political divisions to worsen.

Political violence has escalated since the beginning of 2021, according to a comparable percentage (63%) as the percentage who claim that political divisions have gotten worse (66%).

Republicans are more inclined than Democrats to claim that the political chasm has widened recently and that it will continue to do so. The partisan disparity in opinions on the likelihood of political violence, both now and in the future, is substantially less.

Fears of political violence have increased since the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

A large-scale war on the size of the American Civil War (1861–1865), according to the majority of analysts, is still unlikely.

However, many worry that there will be more overt political animosity and violence, especially as Republican candidates for Congress, governorships, and other state election positions accept Trump's false claim of electoral fraud.

