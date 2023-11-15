Madagascar imposes curfew in Antananarivo ahead of presidential elections

Amid heightened political tensions, authorities in Madagascar imposed a curfew on Wednesday (Nov 15) a day ahead of the presidential elections scheduled on Thursday (Nov 16), after a majority of opposition candidates boycotted the polls in the country.

Angelo Ravelonarivo, the police prefect in the capital, during a media briefing, said that the decision to adopt the measure was taken after "various acts of sabotage".

He said that the curfew would come into force at 09:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Wednesday and last until 04:00 am the next day.