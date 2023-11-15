Madagascar imposes curfew in Antananarivo ahead of presidential elections
Members of the collective of opposition candidates, including former Presidents of Madagascar, (From L to R) Hery Rajaonarimampianina, Marc Ravalomanana and Roland Ratsiraka, march through the streets of Analamahitsy district to protest against the holding of the 2023 Presidential Election, in Antananarivo, on November 14, 2023 Photograph:(AFP)
Amid heightened political tensions, authorities in Madagascar imposed a curfew on Wednesday (Nov 15) a day ahead of the presidential elections scheduled on Thursday (Nov 16), after a majority of opposition candidates boycotted the polls in the country.
Angelo Ravelonarivo, the police prefect in the capital, during a media briefing, said that the decision to adopt the measure was taken after "various acts of sabotage".
He said that the curfew would come into force at 09:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Wednesday and last until 04:00 am the next day.
(With inputs from agencies)