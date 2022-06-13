Kuwait to deport expatriates for protesting against Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Report

After expatriates protested against controversial remarks made by former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, Kuwait has decided to deport them to their home countries as per media reports.

During a discussion at a panel discussion about the Gyanvapi Mosque survey hosted by a television news channel, Sharma had made some remarks about Prophet Muhammad that had offended the Gulf countries.

Shortly after which she issued an apology on the social media platform Twitter and later resigned from her designation.

When Kuwait protested against her statements, India's ambassador to the country said they do not reflect the views of the Government of India and added ''In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.''

The Arab Times, an English-language daily newspaper published in Saudi Arabia, has reported that Kuwait's authorities are in the process of "arresting expats and referring them to the deportation centre to be deported to their countries."

The deported expatriates who participated in a demonstration against the remarks will be banned from entering Kuwait again.

Kuwait's government has made it clear that all expats in the country must respect the laws and avoid breaking them at any cost.

In 2019, the number of Indian nationals legally residing in Kuwait has crossed the 10-lakh mark, with the community growing at 5-6 per cent per annum, according to latest statistics released by the government.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the Indian community followed by the Egyptians are the largest expatriates in Kuwait.