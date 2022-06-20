Japanese city tries out old-fashioned method for singles to find love

Dating applications and websites have become the norm for the current generations who are finding digital solutions in order to find love. However, one Japanese city has decided to go back to old-fashioned love letters in a somewhat unique matchmaking process. Miyazaki, a city in southern Japan, has seen a lot of success after the citizens went back to sending love letters to each other in order to boost their low birth rate. According to an AFP report, the new process has gained a lot of popularity among the youth in the city and more people are trying it out in search of love.

“Compared to online dating, it takes longer, and inspires you to imagine the person you’re in communication with,” said Rie Miyata, head of the local consulting firm handling the scheme.

“It’s less about how good your penmanship is,” she told AFP, “And more the fact that you write every single character sincerely and with care, thinking deeply about the person you’re writing to.”

“That’s what makes letters so powerful,” she said.

According to the data provided by the company, around 450 people have signed up for the initiative and around 70 per cent of them were between the ages of 20 and 30 years.

The people taking part in the project were only provided certain details like their age, but no picture was given. “Looks are often a decisive factor when searching for a partner, but in letters, you are judged by your personality,” Miyata said while explaining the process.

