Mysterious blue light in New Zealand night sky sparks alien and UFO rumours

A spiralling light formation in the night sky left people stunned in New Zealand and once again sparked rumours and discussions about aliens. In the recent past, a number of places around the world have experienced odd happenings in the sky and the strange light in New Zealand is the latest addition to that list. The Guardian reported that according to Alasdair Burns, a stargazing guide on Stewart Island/Rakiura, there was a massive blue spiral while was clearly visible in the darkness and it was experienced by people in different parts of the island. “It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky, and slowly just drifting across,” Burns told The Guardian.

The phenomenon quickly became a topic of discussion online in the various astronomy groups and soon enough, theories started floating about possible UFOs and alien invasions.

“Premonition from our orbital black hole,” said one stargazer.

“Aliens at it again,” commented another user on Facebook.

However, Prof Richard Easther, a physicist at Auckland University had a far simpler answer. According to The Guardian, he believed that the spiral was created by a rocket.

“When the propellant is ejected out the back, you have what’s essentially water and carbon dioxide – that briefly forms a cloud in space that’s illuminated by the sun. The geometry of the satellite’s orbit and also the way that we’re sitting relative to the sun – that combination of things was just right to produce these completely wacky looking clouds that were visible from the South Island.”

