Italy: At least 13 dead in cable car accident

As Italy reopened its skiing experiences post covid lockdown, another tragedy has hit the country, taking at least 13 lives.

On Sunday, a cable car hit a snag and fell to the ground on the side of a mountain, leading to the death of at least 13 people and leaving two children seriously injured.

The accident took place near the town of Stresa, which is on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region.

As of now, 13 people have been declared dead and two other people, who were injured, have been rushed to a pediatric hospital in the city of Turin, emergency services reported. The two surviving kids are aged nine and five.

According to an initial investigation, there may have been a broken cable at the top of the system which would have led to the cable car falling down.

The cabin of the cable car had 11 people, out of which two were children below the age of 10. The picture posted by Italy’s emergency services shows a cable car mangled in broken tree branches and cable.