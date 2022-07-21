Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns as crisis intensifies

After many important coalition parties dropped their support for Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister presented his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella. The president’s office in a statement given on Thursday said that Mattarella had ‘taken note’ of the departure and requested that Draghi’s administration continue in an acting capacity. Italy has been struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and a faltering economy since 2021. Early elections could now take place in the month of September or October due to the resignation. The president’s administration did not indicate whether Mattarella would dissolve the legislature or call for early elections, AL Jazeera reported.

Draghi, a former head of the European Central bank, rebuked his national unity government and implored them to get their act together before it’s too late.

On Wednesday, the Senate gave him a vote of confidence, but three members of his coalition boycotted the vote, effectively ending any chance of his government’s survival. Draghi already submitted his resignation last week when one of his partners, the populist Five Star Movement, refused to support him in a no-confidence vote.

At the time, the president had rejected his resignation and instructed him to appear before the legislature to see if he could maintain the broad coalition through the anticipated end of the current legislative session in early 2023.

Though, after winning the vote of confidence, Draghi addressed the Senate and called for cooperation while outlining a number of problems the country has been facing and what are the requirements for him to continue in office.

However, Five Star once more chose not to support him, claiming that he had not addressed their main issues.

