How is Italy looking?

Even without the political crisis, Italy is at risk over "the size of its debt, its low growth rate and its strong dependence on Russian gas," Gilles Moec, AXA Group chief economist, told AFP.

Italy is shouldering a mammoth debt of over 2.7 trillion euros ($2.7 trillion), or some 150 percent of GDP -- the highest in the eurozone after Greece -- though the debt-GDP ratio is beginning to shrink.

The country has long lagged behind others in the eurozone: between 1999 and 2019, the economy grew just 7.9 percent, compared to 30.2 percent in Germany, 32.4 percent in France and 43.6 percent in Spain.

Italy's gross domestic product increased 6.6 percent in 2021, after a 2020 slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Italy expects GDP to increase by 3.2 percent in 2022 -- but that figure could drop to under 1.0 percent if Russian gas supplies are cut off over the war in Ukraine.

