Will target Gaza's parliament and ministries, warns Israel's military

The Israeli military on Tuesday (Oct 10) said it is considering Gaza's parliament and civilian ministries as legitimate targets in its fight against the Palestine-based Hamas terror group.

Responding to the media, spokesperson Richard Hecht said, “If there’s a gunman firing rockets from there, it turns into a military target,” reports AP news agency.

He also said that they won’t warn the targets before firing the missiles, adding that Israel’s air force is stretched thin.

The Israeli military’s warning came hours after Hamas threatened to execute civilian hostages without warning and said that the killings broadcast if Israel targets people in Gaza. Around 130 Israelis, including soldiers, have been kept as hostages.

Hamas threatens ISIS-style executions

On Monday (Oct 9), Hamas said that Israeli air strikes had killed four of its hostages.

"Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," Hamas armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

Hecht further said that the military has found around 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territory as it said it had largely gained control in the country’s south and “restored full control” over the border on the fourth day of fighting following an unprecedented surprise attack.

Herch also did not rule out the possibility of more infiltrations in the country.

So far 900 people, including soldiers, have been killed and Palestinian authorities have reported about 700 deaths in Gaza and the West Bank as the fighting rages on.

Qatar negotiating prisoner swap deal

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency quoting sources has claimed that Qatar is mediating a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas terror group, adding that it being undertaken in coordination with the United States since Saturday night.

The source further said that the negotiations are "moving positively".

An Israeli official, however, has denied the report, saying that “there is no negotiation” over the release of hostages, Times of Israel reported.

According to reports, there are around 36 Palestinians kept as hostages by Israel.