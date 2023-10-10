'They're coming in. I'm behind the..': These were the last chilling words of now missing activist in Israel

Vivian Silver, a 74-year-old Canadian peace activist residing in Israel, was last heard from on a Saturday (Oct 7) around 11 am local time. She had been sending text messages describing rockets and gunfire near her home in Kibbutz Be’eri, close to the Gaza border, since early that morning.

During a phone call with her son Yonathan Zeigen, the violence escalated outside her window, prompting them to disconnect the call, as reported by the Globe and Mail.

In her final messages to friends, Silver conveyed the dangerous situation she was in as militants entered her home. Her messages included phrases like, "They're coming in. I'm hiding behind the door of the closet," leaving her friends deeply concerned.

Has she been taken hostage?

As per Canadian government reports, Silver, a lifelong peace activist, may have been taken captive by Hamas during the weekend attack on Israel. The Canadian government is also investigating reports of a Canadian killed in the conflict, with confirmation of one casualty named Alexandre Look from Montreal.

Israel, however, has expressed no intentions of negotiating for the release of hostages held by Hamas during these attacks, as stated by Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel's Foreign Ministry.

Vivian Silver, known for her dedication to peace, equal rights, and diplomacy, is associated with the group Women Wage Peace, which advocates for women's active participation in Middle East diplomacy.

She has also volunteered with an organisation that transports ill Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals. Despite her Canadian roots, Silver has lived in Israel since 1974 and has family across Canada. Her family fears she may be among the approximately 100 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

While Silver's family is uncertain about her whereabouts, they hope for her safe return and are actively communicating with the Canadian government for updates. Yonathan Zeigen calls for negotiations to secure the release of captives, emphasising the importance of a diplomatic approach, particularly for civilians held against their will.

