Israel at war: Hamas slammed for threatening to televise the killing of captive Israelis

Hamas threatened to kill Israeli citizens taken captive on live television if Israel bombarded locations in Gaza. In a statement to Al-Jazeera, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the so-called military wing of the militant group that controls Gaza claimed: "Each targeting of our people will be accompanied by the live televised execution of the enemy's civilian prisoners."

Israel has already flagged the modus operandi of Hamas as the one opted by the Islamic State terrorist group in the early 2010s, citing the brutalities meted out to the captive Israelis since last weekend.

"Because the enemy does not comprehend the language of humanity and morals, we shall address him in the language he understands," Hamas spokesperson told the Qatar-based publication late Monday evening (Oct 9).

Hamas said it will not negotiate regarding Israeli hostages while 'under fire'.

Human Rights Watch takes note of Hamas threat

The Human Rights Watch described Hamas' threat to kill captives as 'grotesque', and said such potential acts would amount to 'flagrant war crimes by Hamas'.

Grotesque. These threatened acts would amount to flagrant war crimes by Hamas’ armed wing. The @IntlCrimCourt will be watching.



Quote from @OmarSShakir ⤵️ https://t.co/FuNtvHe0YG pic.twitter.com/6cnHODLWyZ — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) October 9, 2023

Dozens of Israeli hostages, including women and children, have been taken into Gaza by Hamas, hugely complicating any Israeli military operation to free them.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip to stop the supply of food, water and fuel.

The total blockade is being interpreted as a sign that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government may be planning a ground assault on what it deems as Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip.

Inside Israel, Palestinians owing allegiance to Hamas were holed up in several locations, the country's major dailies reported.

Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack had climbed to 900.

In Gaza, Israel has upped the ante with its most intensive retaliatory strikes ever, which have killed more than 500 people since Saturday.

Several Hamas security headquarters and ministries were hit. The strikes also destroyed some roads and houses.

In a further signal of Israel's rapid shift to a war footing, a cabinet member from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party said it could set up a national unity government joined by opposition leaders within hours.

Netanyahu told mayors of southern towns hit by Saturday's surprise assault that Israel's response would "change the Middle East".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said some 137,000 people were taking shelter with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the UN agency that provides essential services to Palestinians.

