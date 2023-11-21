Israel designates Pak-based outfit ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba’ as terror organisation

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Jewish country has designated a Pakistan-based terror outfit as a “terrorist organisation” infamous for staging heinous attacks on Indian soil.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the move by Israel has been taken just days ahead of the 15th anniversary of those attacks.

The announcement came from Israel’s embassy in New Delhi, in which it made clear that the Indian government didn’t ask it to do so.

“Despite not being requested by the Government of India to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing Lashkar-e-Taiba into the Israeli list of illegal terror organizations,” Israeli embassy said in a statement.

“While Israel only lists terror organizations who are actively operating against it from within or around its borders, or in a similar manner to India – those globally recognized by UNSC or the US state department; the Israeli ministries of Defense and Foreign affairs, have jointly worked in the last few months towards an expediated and extraordinary listing of the Lashkar -e- Taiba organization on this date, to highlight the importance of a Unified Global Front in combating terrorism,” the embassy further said.

"Lashkar-e-Taiba is a deadly and reprehensible terror organization, responsible for the murder of hundreds of Indian civilians as well as others. Its heinous actions on November 26, 2008 still reverberate in force, through all peace seeking nations and societies," it said.

The move comes amidst overwhelming support for Israel from Indian people during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon in October said he received phone calls from ministers, officials and business persons extending support to Israel.

He also boasted that Indians’ support to Israel was so strong that he “could have another IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) with the Indian volunteers”.

“Look at the social media of the embassy (Israeli Embassy), it's amazing. I could have another IDF with volunteers (Indians). Everyone is telling me I want to volunteer and I want to go and fight for Israel...this strong support is unprecedented for me," he was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANI.