Amid West Asia crisis, Arab and Islamic foreign ministers delegation to visit New Delhi

Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia and a deteriorating situation in Gaza, a delegation of Arab Islamic Foreign Ministers is set to visit Delhi this week. The delegation is expected to include Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki.

The primary agenda for the foreign minister's visit is to engage in discussions concerning the ongoing crisis in West Asia. They will be holding a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The delegation was earlier in China & is expected to travel to other global capitals as well.

Since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas, resulting in the death of 1,200 Israelis, Israel has responded with a retaliation, reportedly causing the death of 12,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

India has welcomed international efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict and facilitating urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. New Delhi has condemned the Oct 7 attack, pointing to its policy to oppose terrorism in all its forms but also advocated adherence to international humanitarian law. It has also called for the unconditional release of all Israeli hostages who are in Hamas custody.

In a tangible display of solidarity, New Delhi has dispatched humanitarian aid to Palestine, delivering 70 tonnes of disaster relief materials, including 17 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies in two instalments.

India's overarching policy regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict underscores the advocacy for direct negotiations with the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, coexisting in peace with Israel.