Is Putin unwell? Videos of Russian prez appearing fidgety at Easter cathedral service sparks health rumours

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Is Vladimir Putin unwell? Some news outlets in the West are speculating that the health of the Russian president might be deteriorating after a video of him appearing fidgety and unsteady during a church service went viral.

In the clip, the 69-year-old president—who reportedly has Parkinson’s or terminal cancer— appeared to chew the insides of his mouth while clutching a candle near the altar at a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter, The Sun reports.

A dry mouth can be a symptom of Parkinson's Disease, noted another British outlet The Daily Mail.

The clip has sparked fresh speculations about his health, which has reportedly deteriorated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

It came days after Putin was seen gripping a table and tapping his foot in the video that Kremlin watchers claimed showed a drastic decline in his physical state, reports the Independent.

The video purportedly showed Putin’s bloated face and neck, and poor posture while being seated alongside Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Anders Aslund, an author and former adviser on Russia and Ukraine, said that both men looked like they were not in good health.

The New York Post has even reported that the Russian President looked noticeably bloated when he posed for photographs at an awards ceremony for the country's Olympic athletes.

Putin was not looking at all well today. People have particularly noted his hunched position and the fact he never let go of the table during the entire 12-minute meeting with Shoigu. (Source: @SvobodaRadio.) pic.twitter.com/cjPyNh0l9F — Timothy Phillips (@TSJPhillips) April 21, 2022 ×

Apart from that that there was another recording where his hand seemed to quiver before he holds it closer to his chest.

Many observers on Twitter said Putin’s actions are consistent with someone suffering from Parkinson's disease, which causes tremors, slow movement and stiffness.

Reuters reported Putin did not join in with the congregational response, declining to respond “he has truly risen”, along with the rest of the congregation.

But Moscow has repeatedly denied reports that the Russian leader has suffered from severe ill health.

Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Putin had undergone surgery for thyroid cancer, and said that the president’s health was “excellent” and that he had not dealt with any illness more serious than a cold.

(With inputs from agencies)