Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to destabilise separatist region in Moldova

Amid the war with Russia, Ukraine accused Russia of trying to create unrest in the separatist region of Moldova.

"Russia wants to destabilise the Transnistrian region," President Zelensky's aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said, adding, "If Ukraine falls, tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau's gate."

The United States said it remains "concerned" about the situation in Moldova as State Department spokesman Ned Price said: "We reiterate the Moldovan government's call for calm in response to these incidents and we fully support Moldova's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

UN chief Antonio Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir to call for peace as blasts were reported in Moldova's state security ministry and radio station.

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of taking the world "on the brink of disaster" after it captured the Chornobyl nuclear power plant during the initial phase of the war. Russian troops had occupied the site on February 24 on the first day of President Putin's "special military operation".

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has the "political space to back down to withdraw" mainly due to the fact that "the apparent obliviousness of the Russian media about what is really happening in Ukraine".

