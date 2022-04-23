Moskva warship saga: Russia's view and Ukraine's missile theory

Russia said Friday that one crew member died and 27 were missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week.

Moskva damaged by fire

After Russia's Moskva sank, parents and other family members of sailors who served aboard including conscripts took to social media, saying their children had gone missing and that they needed answers.

"As a result of a fire on April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies late Friday.

"One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing," the ministry said, adding that "the remaining 396 members" had been evacuated.



