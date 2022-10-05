Iranian schoolgirls join protests over Mahsa Amini's death, remove their hijabs, chant anti-regime slogans

Iranian schoolgirls have joined the nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who was imprisoned by the morality police for allegedly wearing a headscarf in an "improper" way. The 22-year-old is thought to have died in custody. After her death, protests sparked across the nation and in other parts of the world also.

Now, young schoolgirls have come forward to show their support for Amini by removing their hijabs and chanting slogans. they have staged sporadic rallies in defiance of a crackdown by the security forces in the country that killed scores and seen hundreds arrested.

The protest by schoolgirls comes after students of the renowned Sharif University of Technology were confronted by riot police. The students were reportedly cornered in an underground car park of the institution before hauling them away. The videos of university protests went viral on social media platforms.

The schoolgirls have taken the lead. Some of them have removed their hijabs to show defiance while shouting anti-regime slogans and defacing images of the clerical state's leaders.

"Death to the dictator," a group of bare-headed girls is heard chanting. The comments appeared to be in reference to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The group of girls was seen in a video forcing a man, reportedly the principal, out of a school in Karaj, west of Tehran, on Monday. The video has been verified by the news agency AFP.

"Woman, Life, Freedom", was heard by another group of girls as they marched through the Karaj neighborhood of Gohardasht.

In the videos, some of the schoolgirls were also seen leaving classrooms and appearing in flash-mob protests to avoid detection, in other footage shared online.

One group of girls were yelling "Get lost, Basiji", referring to the paramilitary force, at a man standing at a podium in the southern city of Shiraz, in a video shared by the 1500tasvir social media channel.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

