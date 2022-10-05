Iran summons Britain's ambassador as nationwide protests wreak havoc

Iran summoned the British ambassador for the second time since nationwide protests broke out last month, intensifying claims that the West was involved in the unrest that was started by the death of a young woman named Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody, as per the Iranian media on Wednesday.



The turmoil, which poses the largest challenge to the country's religious leadership in years with protestors demanding the Islamic Republic's overthrow, has been blamed on Iran by rivals, notably the United States.



Since Amini, 22, died while being held by morality police after being arrested in Tehran on September 13 for "inappropriate attire," protests have been taking place all throughout Iran.



On Wednesday, videos circulated on social media depicting high school students in Tehran removing their headscarves and yelling "death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei." The videos could not be independently verified by Reuters.



Even though many do not think the Shi'ite religious system is close to being overthrown, the government is undertaking a lethal campaign to quell the discontent 43 years after the country's Islamic Revolution.



According to witnesses who spoke to Reuters, riot police were highly present in various locations on Wednesday, especially in and around colleges, which served as the centre of the protests.

In response to "interventionist comments" made by the British foreign ministry, the British envoy was once again summoned on Tuesday, according to Iranian official media.



Without going into further detail, Tasnim news agency quoted a senior foreign ministry source as saying that Britain's "unilateral statements" proved that it had a part in the terrorists' active campaign against the Islamic Republic by using aggressive scenarios.



(with inputs from agencies)

