Greenpeace disrupts Truss speech at Conservative Party conference

Accusing UK PM Liz Truss of backtracking her election promises, two Greenpeace protesters on Wednesday (October 5) disrupted her speech at Conservative Party conference. The protesters held up a banner as Truss was making her address. The banner read, "Who voted for this?"

The pair -- Rebecca Newsom and Ami McCarthy -- were ejected from the venue in Birmingham, central England, to cheers and applause from delegates.

In a statement afterwards, Newsom accused Truss of putting most of the Tories' 2019 election pledges "through the shredder"

"People voted for strong action on climate, a fracking moratorium, world-leading environmental protections and tackling poverty and inequality," she added.

"What they're getting instead is fracking, a potential bonfire of rules on wildlife and nature protection, and now the prospect of benefit cuts."

Truss has replace former PM Boris Johnson just a month ago. She wants to boost sluggish UK growth and tackle inflation by cutting taxes. This has spooked markets and has raised fears about government debt.

Her revamped climate policy in particular has enraged environmental bodies concerned about the acceleration of North Sea offshore oil and gas exploration and the end to a moratorium on fracking.

Greenpeace and others have urged the government to slap a windfall tax on energy companies whose profits have been boosted by the rise in wholesale oil and gas prices.

(With inputs from agencies)

