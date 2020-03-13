Iran warns Donald Trump after US carried air strikes in Iraq

Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump against taking "dangerous actions" after Washington carried out a series of air strikes that targetted Iran-backed militia group in Iran.

"The United States cannot blame others... for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq and the nation's reaction to the assassination and killing of Iraqi commanders and fighters," said Abbas Mousavi, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman.

"Instead of dangerous actions and baseless accusations, Mr Trump should reconsider the presence and behaviour of his troops in the area," he said.

Earlier today, Pentagon confirmed that US had launched strikes against the Kataeb Hezbollah armed group.

Washington said the strikes targetted five weapons storage facilities across Iraq.

Iraqi military said that the strikes hit four locations in Iraq that housed formal Iraqi police and military units, in addition to the paramilitary forces.

Three Iraqi army soldiers were killed and four injured, Babel province police said in a statement. Five paramilitary fighters and one policeman were also wounded in the attack, they said.

The US military did not comment on how many people have been killed in the strikes.

In a statement, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the US is prepared to respond again if needed.

"We will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region," Esper said.

The air strikes were the response from US military following Wednesday's attack in Iraq, in which militants launched dozens of 107 mm Katyusha rockets from a truck, targetting Iraq's Taji military camp north of Baghdad.

It was the third time in recent months the US military carried out an assault against Kataeb Hezbollah. In December, more than two dozen of its militants were killed when Washington responded to an attack on an Iraqi base that killed a US contractor.

Also, in the same drone strike that assassinated high profile Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Kataeb Hezbollah founder Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed.

(with inputs from AFP and Reuters)

