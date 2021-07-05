Iran hit ship thinking it's owned by Israeli who had already sold stake

The 'CSAV Tyndall,' a cargo ship, was struck by an explosion in the Indian Ocean this weekend as it was making its way from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates.



According to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, defence authorities said they suspect Iran was behind the attack on the ship Tyndall, which was owned by a company chaired by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, corroborating earlier accusations by the Lebanese media network Al Mayadeen.



The cargo ship was previously partially owned by Eyal Ofer, an Israeli shipping and real estate tycoon who sold his stake in the vessel a few months ago.

According to Israeli sources published by local media on Saturday, the alleged strike was carried out by Iran, possibly in retaliation for the bombing of an Iranian centrifuge production facility last month.

Longtime rivals Iran and Israel have been trading tit-for-tat strikes on each other's ships for months.

In February and April, Israeli-owned commercial vessels were attacked in the Gulf of Oman.

In April, an Iranian cargo ship was attacked in the Red Sea, and in June, Iran's largest navy ship sank in the Gulf of Oman after a fire.

