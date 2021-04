'Wipe off the map'

Iran says it has successfully tested Shahab-3 missiles capable of reaching the Jewish state in 1998, alarming Israel, which fears its enemy is developing a nuclear capacity.

Iran's new hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says in 2005 that Israel is doomed to be "wiped off the map" and that the Holocaust was a "myth".

The sentiments echo those of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who refers to Israel as a "cancerous tumour" to be cut from the Middle East.

When Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Isfahan the same year, Israel calls on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

When the Iran nuclear deal is brokered by world powers in 2015, Netanyahu slams it as an "historic mistake".

He is the first to congratulate then-US president Donald Trump when he withdraws from the deal in 2018.

(Photograph:AFP)