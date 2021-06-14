Iran says Israel's policy won't change with Bennett's new government

The Iranian government has stated that its policy toward Israel will not change as a result of the new Government's formation yesterday night.



“Iran’s enemies are gone and powerful Iran is still here. I don’t think Israel’s policies will change with the new government,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, a foreign ministry spokesman, was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying.



The statement comes a day after Israel's 36th government was sworn in at the Knesset on Sunday, following a historic vote that placed Yamina leader Naftali Bennett as prime minister and ousted Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years as prime minister.



But the new government's inevitable weakness was highlighted by the razor-thin 60-59 vote of confidence in a combination of left-wing, centrist, right-wing, and Arab parties with little in common except a desire to oust Netanyahu.



After two decades of hostility between Iran and Israel, it's difficult to see the two countries ever having amicable relations and cooperating on a variety of levels. They were once allies and friends.

Despite not sharing a border or having any territorial disputes, Israel and Iran have been at odds since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Before that for 30 years, the two countries have had cordial relations.