Intentional? US rescuers pull out woman’s body after car plunges into Niagara river

In what appears to be an intentional act to authorities, a car, which was driven by a woman, plunged into the Niagara river on Wednesday.

NIAGARA FALLS ACTION: details are emerging as to how a vehicle became submerged in the Niagara River on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021, leading to the death of one individual. It is believed the vehicle entered the river near the Goat Island bridge entrance. pic.twitter.com/WNGmViu3ej — Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) December 9, 2021 ×

The incident led to a prompt recovery by the US Coast Guard officials. The body of the woman, who was in her late 60s, was pulled from the car. The vehicle was only 50 yards from the brink of the fall.

Although the New York State Park Police is still investigating, a spokesperson for the New York State Parks seemed to think the vehicle was intentionally driven by the woman into the Niagara river.

#NEW video from the @USCGGreatLakes shows the view of the helicopter crew that pulled a local woman in her late 60s from her car in the Niagara River Wednesday, about 50 yards from the brink of the (American) Niagara Falls. (1/3) @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/NQNCz7VjY8 — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) December 10, 2021 ×

The spokesperson said, "The New York State Park Police investigation into yesterday’s incident of the vehicle entering the Niagara river is still ongoing. At this point in the investigation, entry into the water appears to be an intentional act."

Several videos, pictures and posts have come up on social media. The incident seems to have caught attention of many users.

The woman, who used to live in the Western New York area, was declared dead. She has yet not been identified through the medical examiner or coroner offices.

In rescue operation, the power authority lowered the water levels in the river while drones and the Niagara County Sheriff helicopter were also used for extraction. The vehicle was still in the river.

