Intentional? US rescuers pull out woman’s body after car plunges into Niagara river

WION Web Team
New York Published: Dec 10, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST)

A rescuer looks to extract occupant of the car, which had plunged into the Niagara river.  Photograph:( Twitter )

In what appears to be an intentional act to authorities, a car, which was driven by a woman, plunged into the Niagara river on Wednesday. The incident led to a prompt recovery by the US Coast Guard officials. The body of the woman, who was in her late 60s, was pulled from the car. The vehicle was only 50 yards from the brink of the fall

In what appears to be an intentional act to authorities, a car, which was driven by a woman, plunged into the Niagara river on Wednesday.   

The incident led to a prompt recovery by the US Coast Guard officials. The body of the woman, who was in her late 60s, was pulled from the car. The vehicle was only 50 yards from the brink of the fall.    

Although the New York State Park Police is still investigating, a spokesperson for the New York State Parks seemed to think the vehicle was intentionally driven by the woman into the Niagara river.  

The spokesperson said, "The New York State Park Police investigation into yesterday’s incident of the vehicle entering the Niagara river is still ongoing. At this point in the investigation, entry into the water appears to be an intentional act."  

Several videos, pictures and posts have come up on social media. The incident seems to have caught attention of many users.   

The woman, who used to live in the Western New York area, was declared dead. She has yet not been identified through the medical examiner or coroner offices.  

In rescue operation, the power authority lowered the water levels in the river while drones and the Niagara County Sheriff helicopter were also used for extraction. The vehicle was still in the river.   

(With inputs from agencies) 

