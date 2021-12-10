'Fighting lunacy with lunacy': Sneak a peek into a Gen Z-fuelled conspiracy theory ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ in US

The world is full of misinformation. This holds true for a Gen Z-fuelled conspiracy theory that “Birds Aren’t Real.”

In the US, a movement has started on the concept that the birds do not exist. And instead of them, US government has launched drone replicas to spy on Americans, a report by The New York Times said.

On social media, the accounts of ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ have garnered numerous followers. Several YouTube videos of it have also gone viral.

In several cities, massive billboards have come up declaring the same. Not just this, some followers even protested outside Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco to demand the change of company’s bird logo.

Numerous young people have joined the movement by wearing ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ T-shirts in many rallies.

FINALLY A TRENDING TAG I BELIEVE IN!

BIRDS AREN'T REAL! THEY'RE ALL REPLACED WITH CAMERAS BY THE GOVERMENT! THE PROOF IS RIGHT HERE! pic.twitter.com/qVPKo7orYA — Moonstar (@Moonstar_TM) December 9, 2021 ×

But the truth is harsh. The creators of the movement know that the birds are real and the theory is made up.

The creators say it is actually a parody social movement with a purpose.

In a world filled by conspiracy theories, young people have gathered to poke fun at misinformation.

“It’s a way to combat troubles in the world that you don’t really have other ways of combating. My favourite way to describe the organisation is fighting lunacy with lunacy,” said 22-year-old Claire Chronis, a Birds Aren’t Real organiser in Pittsburgh.

In 2017, ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ was created by 23-year-old Peter McIndoe, a college dropout in Memphis.

“Dealing in the world of misinformation for the past few years, we’ve been really conscious of the line we walk. The idea is meant to be so preposterous, but we make sure nothing we’re saying is too realistic. That’s a consideration with coming out of character,” McIndoe told The New York Times.

