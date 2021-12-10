Off California coast in US, paddleboarders witness massive sunfish

In a rare sighting, a sunfish was found basking in the sun by some paddleboarders off the coast of Laguna Beach, California recently.

Paddleboarders, Rich German and Matthew Wheaton, witnessed the astonishing moment.

Sunfish or mola mola live 60 to 120 miles offshore. They generally hunt at great depths where there is very cold water. Sometimes, it also comes to the surface to float motionless and hike its body temperature with the help of sun.

In a social media post, German, said, "According to the internet, the largest one on record is 8 feet 11 inches. We didn’t have a measuring tape, but Matt’s board is 14-foot-long and the fish sure looked a solid 9 feet-plus. Always fun to witness one of these interesting creatures."

What’s special about the ocean sunfish is that it is also the world’s largest bony fish. It can reach a maximum weight of 5,000 pounds, as per the National Park Service.

Sunfish many a time also get mistaken for sharks while swimming upright due to the way their dorsal fin rises from the water.

These aquatic animals generally dwell in near-shore oceans all over the globe.

