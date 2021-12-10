Camel’s day out? Animal moves around town in US state after escaping Christmas Nativity scene

In what can be called a sort of rerun of a Hollywood movie, a camel moved around Bonner Springs, Kansas after escaping a Christmas Nativity scene.

The animal had spent the next morning by walking around town after evading capture, as per local police.

In front of the Agriculture Hall of Fame’s Nativity scene, the camel's halter broke off on Saturday night. The animal sneaked away before the officials could notice.

On Sunday morning, the officers of the Bonner Springs Police Department and animal control began the search after a camel was reportedly found loose on a golf course, said the cops.

“Usually, the most unusual is cattle and horses — a camel is a little bit on the different side,” Sgt Heather Pate told the Kansas City Star.

Throughout the day, the camel evaded the authorities many times. “We learned that camels can run 40 mph,” Pate said.

In a Facebook post, the police department shared pictures showing how the camel walked through intersections, highways and into neighbourhoods.

The animal was finally "taken into custody" at around 1:30 pm on Sunday with a lasso. The camel was finally returned to its owners.

