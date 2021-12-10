Father, son duo held over suspicion of starting major wildfire in US state

In recent years, wildfires have become a cause of concern for several people around the world.

In suspicion of starting the wildfire that scorched over 200,000 acres in US state of California, a father and son duo have been held by authorities on Wednesday.

The accused, 66-year-old David Scott Smith and 32-year-old Travis Shane Smith, have been arrested for reckless arson in connection with the Caldor Fire.

The wildfire had threatened numerous residents of El Dorado and Amador counties and also the tourist hotspot, Lake Tahoe.

In a statement on Facebook, the El Dorado County District Attorney, said that the arrest was made after a warrant was issued before criminal charges were filed.

The statement, said, “The two men are accused of violating section 452 of the California Penal Code, commonly referred to as 'reckless arson,' which caused inhabited properties to burn and resulted in great bodily injury to multiple victims."

The attorney of Smiths, Mark Reichel, claims the duo were close to the place where the fire began. Travis had also called 911 numerous times as the calls were getting dropped. They had also warned other campers in the area.

As per the Associated Press, they will have a scheduled court appearance on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)