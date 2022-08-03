Indian MP trolled for carrying a Louis Vuitton bag while addressing inflation & commodity price rise

An Indian MP from the state of West Bengal has come under scrutiny for carrying a Louis Vuitton (LV) bag in Parliament while addressing the topic of inflation and commodity price rise. Reportedly, Mahua was caught on the camera, sliding her LV bag under the table after her party member Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar stood up to speak on the topic.

The video instantly went viral on social media platforms as netizens wondered how a public servant could afford such an expensive $2,500 bag.

When trolled by the netizens, Mahua sought to fight fire with fire. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader posted a photo collage of her parading the Louis Vuitton tote bag on several occasions. She also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by quoting one of his statements.

Furthermore, when a netizen questioned Mahua by asking, "Where are you getting money to file petitions in Supreme Court? This is what the agencies should investigate", she retorted by tweeting, "Modiji sent me some of the proceeds after auctioning his ₹10 lakh suit. I bought a handbag and used the rest to pay lawyer fees."

The lawyer fees that the Twitter user was referring to was in connection to a petition filed by Mahua Moitra in a court against the extension of the director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The opposition in India has been raising the issue for the last few weeks that the Modi government is using ED indiscriminately against opposition leaders to settle political scores.

It is pertinent to note that ED is a law enforcement agency and economic intelligence agency responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting. It is the same agency that recently unearthed millions of dollars of black money from TMC leader Partha Chatterjee. The news had made international headlines.

