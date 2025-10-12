/India to host major gathering of Chiefs of UN Troop Contributing Countries next week

New Delhi: The Indian Army is all set to host a major gathering of Chiefs and top military commanders of United Nations Troop Contributing Countries next week, from 14th to 16th October. The gathering will bring together senior military leadership of 32 countries that play a key role in UN peacekeeping operations. India is a major troop contributing country to UN peacekeeping missions globally. In the past 75 years, India has contributed over 2,90,000 peacekeeping missions spread across 50 countries.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (USG, DPO), Jean Pierre Lacroix will be addressing the gathering. Ahead of the meet, Lacroix said it “provides a vital space for UN police and troop contributing countries to exchange lessons, strengthen cooperation, and deepen collaboration, all in the pursuit of peace”, adding, “peacekeeping is one of the most powerful tool that intentional community can yield to prevent, mitigate, and end conflict”.

Of the 32 top military leaders, 15 will be at the level of Chiefs, and 17 at the level of vice chiefs and other high-ranking military officials from seven nations. Countries represented at the level of Chiefs include Bhutan, Burundi, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, and Vietnam. Senior military officials from Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Italy, Nepal, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, Australia, Egypt, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Thailand, and Madagascar will represent their respective militaries at senior levels.

The conclave will have several sessions where the chiefs and top military leaders will discuss and share viewpoints on peacekeeping strategies. In addition to this, a defence technology exhibition will be organised on the sidelines to showcase India’s growing manufacturing capabilities when it comes to defence.