/Not all hostages to be released on Monday? Families of slain captives were told Hamas might not return the remains. Details inside

Amid the arrangements for the first phase of the Gaza peace deal under which all hostages will be released, some of the families of the killed hostages have been reported informed that the remains of their loved ones might not be returned tomorrow, ie. Monday (October 13).



Officials have estimated that not all the remains will be easy to find in Gaza, and that locating all of them may take time.

Hamas might be unable to return all slain hostages

Earlier, it was reported that the Palestinian militant group Hamas might not be able to return all the dead hostages. As per three Israeli sources, CNN reported that the Israeli government is aware that Hamas may not know the location of, or is unable to retrieve, the remains of some of the 28 remaining deceased hostages.

One of the sources said the assessments are based on Israeli intelligence reports, as well as messaging from Hamas and mediators in recurring rounds of negotiations. The reason for the difference in the two assessments was not clear, the outlet reported.

'Complex obstacles' preventing release of full prisoner list

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office said that “complex obstacles” are currently preventing the announcement of the full list of prisoners to be released under the ceasefire agreement.