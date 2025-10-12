/US has a lot to do to ensure war in Gaza stays ended. No plans to deploy troops in region: JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday (October 12) that the remaining hostages in Gaza will be released "any moment" now. This came after a spokesperson for Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees were set to be released on Monday.

“The President of the United States is planning to travel to the Middle East to greet the hostages,” Vance told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He added later on ABC's "This Week": "We expect to see them alive here in the next 24 hours, probably early tomorrow morning, US time, which will be later in the day, of course, in Israel."

Vance also said that the Donald Trump administration will have a lot of work to ensure the war in Gaza "stays ended".

“The reason why we’re at this moment … is because the president of the United States. He gave unusual authorities to people who had never been in diplomacy before, he actually broke the mold,” Vance said.

“Instead of doing diplomacy the same old way that it had failed for the past 30 or 40 years. He gave Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner a remarkable amount of authority to go and get a peace deal done," the US VP added.

He clarified that the US was not planning to put troops in Israel or Gaza to ensure the longevity of the ceasefire. “He is not planning to put boots on the ground in Gaza or Israel,” Vance said.