/Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes: Islamabad ‘kills’ 200 ‘terrorists’, Kabul ‘kills’ 58 soldiers. Here’s what we know

A massive clash erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces at multiple border areas of the countries. Both sides claimed they had captured and destroyed border posts. The Taliban administration’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed in “retaliatory” attacks on Saturday (October 11). This came two days after two blasts happened in Afghanistan. The tensions between the two nations are being called the worst border clashes in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities claimed that their 23 soldiers were killed while the Islamabad forces killed 200 Taliban and affiliated “terrorists”. The Taliban government has accused Pakistan of being behind the bombings in Kabul and the southeastern province of Paktika two days ago. The Shehbaz Sharif government neither denied the allegations nor confirmed them.

How did it all start?

It all started around 10:30 pm on Saturday (October 11) when Taliban forces attacked the Pakistan border, which later converted into multiple firing at various locations in the border area. Pakistan named Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Bahram Chah, and Chitral as the locations where the clashes erupted. They all come under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province except Bahram Chah in Balochistan.



The Pakistani military on Sunday condemned what it called “the cowardly action”, saying it was aimed at destabilising the border to facilitate terrorism”.

“Exercising the right of self-defence, the alert Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

What triggered the clashes?

Afghanistan experienced two major bomb blasts on Thursday Taliban government accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s “sovereign territory”.

What did both sides say?

Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistani interior minister, said the Afghan attacks were “unprovoked” and that civilians were fired at. Strongly condemning the Taliban’s attacks, he said: “The firing by Afghan forces on civilian populations is a blatant violation of international laws.”

“Afghanistan is playing a game of fire and blood,” he said on X.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence, Enayatullah Khowarazmi, called the attack on Pakistan a retaliation. “If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s airspace, our armed forces are prepared to defend their airspace and will deliver a strong response,” Khowarazmi said.

The International reaction



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a live interview with state television that Tehran was on both sides. He said “stability” between the two countries that border Iran “contributes to regional stability”.