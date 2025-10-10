/Netanyahu's aide Ben Gvir opposes hostage release and Gaza peace, warns to 'bring down' Israeli government

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Thursday (October 9) that his Otzma Yehudit party will vote against the first phase of the ceasefire deal announced. In the first phase, Hamas will release all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Ben Gvir said that for now, he was not exiting Benjamin Netanyahu's political party, but if Hamas is not dismantled, Otzma Yehudit will “bring down the government.”

Moreover, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a fellow far-right leader, likewise announced that his Religious Zionism party would oppose the deal. “Our hearts are filled with joy, happiness, and excitement that all the hostages are expected to return home,” the minister says in a statement.

“But alongside this joy, we must not — under any circumstances — ignore the question of the price: the release of thousands of terrorists, including 250 murderers who are expected to be freed from prisons," he added.

‘Netanyahu has achieved his objectives in Gaza’

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has achieved the three war goals he had in Gaza, his spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian claimed. Speaking in a televised briefing, Bedrosian stated on Netanyahu's behalf. This came amid the Israeli preparations to ratify the hostage release and the ceasefire agreement announced.



In her statement, Bedrosian said, “We have hit a critical point in this war. From day one in this war, the prime minister laid out three objectives — the return of all of our hostages, the defeat and dismantling of Hamas and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

In a statement suggesting a declaration of victory, she said, “All of the prime minister’s objectives have now been achieved.”

