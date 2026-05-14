/India-Russia cooperation ‘even more valuable’ amid volatile global environment: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that political cooperation between India and Russia has become “even more valuable” in a volatile global environment, and the two sides can benefit from greater derisking and diversification.

Jaishankar met Lavrov shortly after the latter arrived in New Delhi to attend a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting to be held during May 14–15.

Hailing the steady and sustained growth in India and Russia’s bilateral partnership, Jaishankar said that the economic and energy dimensions have become more pronounced in the past few years.

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“Excellency, I warmly welcome you and your delegation to India for the BRICS foreign minister’s meeting. This is also an occasion to review our special and privileged strategic partnership and exchange views on global developments,” he said.

Jaishankar said, “Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment. We have expanded our collaboration in science and technology.”

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“Our two nations have a shared interest in strengthening multipolarity. We also benefit through greater derisking and diversification,” he added.

At the India-Russia summit last year, the two sides had agreed to step up economic cooperation and boost two-way trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Jaishankar said in a social media post that his “productive exchange of views” with Lavrov touched on several aspects of the bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, technology, and facilitating the mobility of skills and talent.

“Cooperation at all levels is based on sustained structures, which is helpful for long-term planning and achieving results,” Lavrov said.

Russia supports India’s priorities in the BRICS grouping, and cooperation between the two sides at the UN, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and G20 is “becoming more important at a time when we have to find global answers to global problems,” he added.

Jaishankar also met Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

The complicated international situation also merits an open exchange of views, especially between two trusted partners, said Jaishankar, adding that the two nations have a shared interest in strengthening multipolarity.

New Delhi will turn into a focal point of international relations on May 14 and 15. India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil.

BRICS, a group formed by eleven countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries from the Global South.