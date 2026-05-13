/Trump lands in China for summit with Xi, welcomed with red carpet and fanfare

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening for a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and was greeted with much fanfare. Chinese youth, a military honour guard and a military band welcomed Trump as he arrived on Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 7.50 pm local time.

Trump was greeted by China’s Vice President, Han Zheng, US ambassador to China David Perdue, Chinese ambassador Xie Feng, and vice-minister of foreign affairs, Ma Zhaoxu.

As a band played for the ceremonial arrival, Trump offered a fist pump to the music, then proceeded down the stairs.

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As the president exited Air Force One, a red carpet escorted him to the motorcade.

The honor guard marched to line up on both sides of the walkway, which were also flanked by hundreds of men and women in blue and white, waving the Republic’s flag and the US flag

Eric and Lara Trump, Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth, who also travelled with the president, followed him off the aircraft.

As they walked the red carpet, 300 young Chinese men and women waved Chinese and American flags in unison.

Trump will meet his counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday as the two countries will hold talks on trade, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the Iran war.

Meanwhile, Beijing laid out four “red lines” in China-US ties, meaning the issues it considers non-negotiable.

Even before Trump landed in Beijing, the Chinese Embassy in Washington shared a post, listing Taiwan, democracy and human rights, political systems, and China’s development rights as areas that “must not be challenged”.

Trump’s visit is his first to China since 2017 and comes at a tense moment in relations between the world’s two largest economies. The main bilateral meetings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, alongside a state banquet and other ceremonial events.

The Trump administration hopes to begin the process of establishing a Board of Trade with China to address differences. The board could help prevent the trade war ignited last year after Trump’s tariff hikes, an action China countered through its control of rare earth minerals.