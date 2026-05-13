A CIA whistleblower is set to testify publicly before a Senate committee on Wednesday (May 13), alleging that the intelligence community deliberately suppressed the true origins of COVID-19, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced ahead of the explosive hearing. This comes at a time when the US President Donald Trump has landed in Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping. The visit comes amid the West Asia war and the ongoing global energy crisis.

Paul announced the whistleblower's testimony in multiple social media posts and a press release, with his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee convening a full hearing to receive testimony from the whistleblower, who will "expose the cover-up over the origins of COVID-19 and the lack of transparency from government agencies".

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"The deep state is still hiding the origins of this virus," Paul told the tabloid New York Post. The whistleblower's identity was not revealed ahead of the hearing. However, he is reportedly a CIA veteran with over 20 years of service who worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He allegedly was part of a "director's initiative group" which analysed and assessed the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to claim that the CIA restricted available information from the public about the virus