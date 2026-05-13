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CIA whistleblower set to testify on COVID origins at Senate hearing, says Rand Paul

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 13, 2026, 20:14 IST | Updated: May 13, 2026, 20:14 IST
CIA whistleblower set to testify on COVID origins at Senate hearing, says Rand Paul

CIA whistleblower set to testify on COVID origins at Senate hearing, says Rand Paul Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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Senator Rand Paul chairs a Senate hearing featuring a CIA whistleblower who claims the intelligence community buried evidence regarding COVID-19 origins. 

A CIA whistleblower is set to testify publicly before a Senate committee on Wednesday (May 13), alleging that the intelligence community deliberately suppressed the true origins of COVID-19, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced ahead of the explosive hearing. This comes at a time when the US President Donald Trump has landed in Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping. The visit comes amid the West Asia war and the ongoing global energy crisis.

Paul announced the whistleblower's testimony in multiple social media posts and a press release, with his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee convening a full hearing to receive testimony from the whistleblower, who will "expose the cover-up over the origins of COVID-19 and the lack of transparency from government agencies".

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"The deep state is still hiding the origins of this virus," Paul told the tabloid New York Post. The whistleblower's identity was not revealed ahead of the hearing. However, he is reportedly a CIA veteran with over 20 years of service who worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He allegedly was part of a "director's initiative group" which analysed and assessed the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to claim that the CIA restricted available information from the public about the virus

Speaking to Fox News, Paul said he believes the whistleblower "will help confirm that this was known, has been known for a long time, and that when the scientists at the CIA looked at this, they discovered or concluded that the virus had come from the lab." He also said, “There are members of the intelligence community that still don't want the truth to come out.”

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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