/Musk re-ignites COVID-19 vaccine debate; calls dosages ‘too high’ following personal health scare

Elon Musk criticizes COVID-19 vaccine protocols on X, claiming the second dose "almost sent me to the hospital." He shared his experience with the "Wuhan virus" and his claims that global vaccine dosages were "obviously too high."
Tech billionaire Elon Musk sparked a fresh wave of debate over the pandemic-era health protocols. He claimed the global vaccine dosages were "obviously too high" and administered too frequently. Sharing his personal medical history on social media, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO detailed a harrowing reaction post his second booster shot, which he claimed left him feeling as though he was "dying."
Musk’s comments highlighted a stark contrast between his encounter with the live virus and his subsequent immunisation. He said that he had contracted the "original Wuhan virus" early in the pandemic, before vaccines were available. He described the illness as being “much like any other cold/flu” unpleasant, but ultimately manageable.
However, his experience with the vaccine was significantly more severe. "My second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital," Musk wrote on X. "Felt like I was dying," he added. The billionaire’s anecdotal account notes his body's response to the vaccine. While common side effects include fever and fatigue, Musk’s claim about near-hospitalisation highlights the rare but intense adverse reactions that continue to fuel scrutiny of the pharmaceutical industry’s standardised dosage approach.
Musk’s assertion that the dosage was "too high" aligns with a subset of the medical community advocating for more personalised medical strategies. These critics argue that factors such as body mass, age, and previous infection status should have played a larger role in determining individual dosage levels.
Despite Musk's high-profile criticism, the consensus among major health organisations, including the WHO and the CDC, remains unchanged: large-scale clinical data confirms that vaccines have been the primary tool for preventing millions of deaths and hospitalisations worldwide.
As a figure with a reach of hundreds of millions, Musk’s comments carry significant weight. This was Musk's reaction to a journalist's post which claimed, "A Pfizer insider who was former head of toxicology in Europe has just come out and said something that many "conspiracy theorists" suspected. He estimates that 20 000 to 60 000 people in Germany have died from the c*vid vaccine. This was said at a parliamentary enquiry commission in Germany."
Many echoed Musk's thoughts in the comment section, raising concerns of heart attacks and hospitalisation episodes.