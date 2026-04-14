Musk’s assertion that the dosage was "too high" aligns with a subset of the medical community advocating for more personalised medical strategies. These critics argue that factors such as body mass, age, and previous infection status should have played a larger role in determining individual dosage levels.

Despite Musk's high-profile criticism, the consensus among major health organisations, including the WHO and the CDC, remains unchanged: large-scale clinical data confirms that vaccines have been the primary tool for preventing millions of deaths and hospitalisations worldwide.