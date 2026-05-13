/King Charles delivers 2026 King's Speech, starts with West Asia crisis and its impact

King Charles delivered the UK government's legislative programme during his King's Speech in Parliament on Thursday (May 13). He addressed both houses of the parliament, also one of the one of the most ceremonially significant events in the British political calendar. The King delivered his speech from the throne in the House of Lords chamber. In his speech, the King noted the ongoing West Asia crisis and its impact on the economic security of the country. In his opening note, he showed a sense of urgency as he warned "an increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom, with the conflict in West Asia only the most recent example," adding that "every element of the nation's energy, defence and economic security will be tested."
On trade and the economy, the government announced plans to introduce a European Partnership Bill to strengthen ties with the European Union, describing improved trading relations as "vital for the United Kingdom's economic security". Additional legislation to tackle late payments to small businesses and to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens was also confirmed.
He mentioned that the UK’s economy depends on world-class infrastructure and showed faith in his ministers to “improve trading relations are vital for the UK’s economic security” and “raise living standards in every part of England, control the cost of living.” Infrastructure featured prominently in the agenda. Legislation was announced to clean up the water industry through a Clean Water Bill and to establish Great British Railways under a Railways and Passenger Benefits Bill.