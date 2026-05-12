/‘Protecting terror infrastructure’: India slams China after admission of supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

India criticised China on Tuesday after Chinese officials admitted to supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor last year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that countries backing efforts to “protect terror infrastructure” must reflect on the impact such actions have on their global reputation and standing.

The rebuke was issued during a MEA press briefing after reports emerged about China’s admission that it provided technical assistance to Pakistan during the May 2025 military clashes with India.

‘We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier’

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Speaking to reporters, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the international community closely watches how major powers align themselves. “We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier,” Jaiswal said at a weekly media briefing when asked about reports in Chinese media.

“It is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect on whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing,” he added. The MEA spokesperson further clarified that India’s military action was a counter-terror operation and necessary to safeguard national security against cross-border threats.

He said that Operation Sindoor “was a precise, targeted, and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest.”

‘China confirmed it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during Op Sindoor’

China, for the first time, confirmed that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day military conflict with India in May last year. The admission was made by Chinese engineers, according to China’s state media. India had recently marked the first anniversary of its Operation Sindoor it launched against terror camps located in Pakistan in response to the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where more than two dozen civilians were gunned down. India accused Pakistan of a direct role in the terror attack.

Operation Sindoor was a calibrated, multi-domain surgical strike that lasted exactly 88 hours.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV recently aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China’s advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle designs.

Zhang had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May, reported Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

Pakistan's air force operates a fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE jets, produced by an AVIC subsidiary.