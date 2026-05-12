/US indicts Singapore, Indian firms over deadly Baltimore bridge collapse

US authorities on Tuesday (May 12) filed criminal charges against a Singapore-based shipping company and its Indian affiliate in connection with the 2024 cargo ship crash that destroyed a major bridge in Maryland and killed six workers.

According to officials, Singapore-based Synergy Marine and Chennai-based Synergy Maritime have been accused of conspiracy to defraud US investigators, giving false statements to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and several other offences linked to the disaster.

An Indian citizen, Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, was also named in the indictment made public on Tuesday. The 47-year-old worked as a technical superintendent for both companies and was responsible for overseeing the operations of the cargo vessel M/V Dali.

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US Attorney Kelly Hayes said Nair is currently believed to be in India and has not been taken into custody.

Electrical failure led to bridge collapse

The accident took place in the early hours of March 26, 2024, when the massive container ship M/V Dali suffered repeated electrical failures while approaching the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The ship lost steering and propulsion before crashing into the bridge, causing the structure to collapse into the Patapsco River within seconds and blocking one of the busiest shipping routes leading to the Port of Baltimore.

Six construction workers who were on the bridge at the time died after falling into the river. All of them were reported to be immigrants from Latin American countries.

Investigators from the NTSB later said the probable cause of the crash was a loose wire connection inside a high-voltage switchboard, which led to a total power failure on the vessel.

The US Justice Department had earlier announced in October 2024 that it reached a $100 million settlement with Synergy Marine and another company, Grace Ocean, to recover costs linked to emergency response operations and the removal of large amounts of bridge debris from the Baltimore shipping channel.

Maryland officials have estimated that rebuilding the collapsed bridge could cost more than $5.2 billion, with the new structure expected to be completed by 2030.

