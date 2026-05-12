/Fourth minister resigns as pressure mounts on UK PM Keir Starmer to quit

The political crisis surrounding UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer deepened as Dr Zubir Ahmed resigned on Tuesday (May 12), becoming the fourth minister to step down in a day after Labour’s poor electoral performance.

The resignations have intensified the crisis within the ruling party after Labour lost more than 1,100 council seats and surrendered its long-held majority in the Welsh Senedd last week.

Dr Ahmed, an NHS surgeon who served as junior Minister for Health Innovation and Safety, accused Starmer of failing to provide “values-driven leadership” at a time when public confidence in the government was collapsing.

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“It is clear from recent days that the public across the UK has now irretrievably lost confidence in you as Prime Minister,” Ahmed wrote in his resignation letter. “Whatever the magnitude of individual achievements, they are now being dwarfed and undermined by a lack of values-driven leadership at the centre.”

Ahmed’s resignation followed the departure of three other junior ministers earlier in the day, triggering open unrest inside the Labour government. Miatta Fahnbulleh was the first minister to step down, urging Starmer “to do the right thing for the country and the party and set a timetable for an orderly transition”.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips also resigned, saying she was no longer seeing the change “I, and the country expect” from the Prime Minister. Junior minister Alex Davies-Jones later joined the growing rebellion.

According to reports, more than 80 Labour MPs have either demanded Starmer’s immediate resignation or called on him to announce a timeline for his exit.

MPs rally behind Starmer despite growing revolt

Despite the mounting pressure, Starmer also received support from within the party. UK media reported that more than 100 Labour MPs signed a joint statement backing the Prime Minister and warning against a leadership battle.

“This is no time for a leadership contest,” the statement said, adding that rebuilding public trust “needs to start today, with all of us working together to deliver the change the country needs”.

UK Deputy PM David Lammy also reaffirmed his backing for the Prime Minister extending “full support” and added that no rival appeared to have enough backing within the party to mount a serious leadership challenge against him.