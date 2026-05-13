Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Wednesday (May 13) confirmed the meeting with the United Arab Emirates president during the ongoing war with Iran, which has spread across the region. The office released a statement stating, “In the midst of Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.”

This meeting comes after failed peace talks and when the US president is visiting China. The announcement also comes a day after the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said that Israel sent its Iron Dome air defence systems and military personnel to operate them to the UAE during the war with Iran. The Israeli PM’s Office also noted that the visit "marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates".

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Earlier in February, Iran began striking its neighbouring nations after Tehran announced the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had slammed the nation for targeting its neighbours with missiles. The president asked Iran to act accordingly, reinforcing the idea that Tehran is not at war with neighbours like the UAE.