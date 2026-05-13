Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is due in New Delhi on Wednesday for a two-day BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, as the expanded grouping seeks to address escalating West Asian tensions and their impact on global energy security. "Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will travel to New Delhi to participate in the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries", an Iranian statement said.

The gathering, hosted by India as current BRICS chair, comes at a critical juncture. A fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, reached in April after direct exchanges involving Israeli and American strikes, remains precarious amid fresh accusations of violations in the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi's visit, his first to India since the latest round of hostilities, shows Tehran's determination to deepen ties within BRICS, which it joined as a full member alongside Egypt, Ethiopia and others.

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Bilateral talks between Araghchi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will focus heavily on the safe passage of Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. "Of the ships that were supposed to come through the Strait of Hormuz, 11 have already arrived, and thirteen ships of ours are still there", MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

India imports a substantial portion of its LNG via this narrow chokepoint, and any disruption could have serious implications for energy prices and economic stability in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The BRICS meeting is also expected to discuss broader multilateral cooperation and economic resilience.