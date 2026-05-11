/Iran's Foreign Minister set for key BRICS talks in India amid fragile West Asia truce

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit India's capital this week for a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, as the grouping grapples with escalating tensions in West Asia and their ripple effects on global energy markets. The two-day gathering, scheduled for 14-15 May under India's BRICS chairmanship, comes at a sensitive moment. A fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, in April following direct conflict involving Israeli and US strikes, remains under strain amid accusations of violations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi's visit, his first to India since the outbreak of the latest round of hostilities, shows Tehran's push for greater engagement within BRICS, where it has been a full member since 2024.

The meeting is expected to focus on regional stability, multilateral cooperation, and economic resilience. Other participants are expected to include Russia's Sergey Lavrov, with China's Wang Yi absent due to clashing commitments- Trump's China visit.

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For India, the timing is delicate. New Delhi maintains strong energy ties with Iran, what it sees as "civilizational". But as EAM Jaishankar & Iran FM Araghchi meet, focus will be on the movement of India-bound vessels via Hormuz. India imports a significant portion of its oil through the strait, making safe passage a priority.

The BRICS meeting offers India a platform to advocate for de-escalation without alienating key partners. BRICS, expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and others, has struggled to forge a unified stance on the West Asia conflict due to internal divisions, including between Iran and the UAE. A joint statement, if achieved, could signal the group's relevance as a voice for the Global South.