United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer is delivering a major speech as he tries to convince Labour MPs to back him amid a massive leadership crisis in the party. He began his speech by taking responsibility for the poll debacle calling it “tough, very tough”. Acknowledging the disappointment of Labour leaders with him, he exuded confidence that he can prove the “doubters” wrong. In what may be called his last ditch attempt to save his PM chair, he announced plans to nationalise British Steel, pledged stronger ties with the EU and revealed his plans for an ambitious youth scheme with the EU. Amid leadership crisis, Starmer reflected on the Iran-US war and said that he will not let the UK be dragged into a war with Iran.

What Starmer said?

"Some people are frustrated with me. I know I need to prove them wrong and I will," he admitted while highlighting leadership crisis. About nationalisation of British steel, the UK PM said, “Legislation will be brought forward this week to give the government powers to take full ownership of British Steel, subject to a public interest test. Public ownership is in the public interest and will make Labour stronger through industrial renewal,” he said. Starmer also said that his Labour government will be “defined by rebuilding our relationship with Europe” and by putting “Britain at the heart of Europe.”

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The crisis was triggered after Labour MP Catherine West said that if a cabinet minister does not challenge Starmer as party leader by Monday (May 11), she will attempt to trigger a leadership contest herself. Former Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons called for PM's resignation and said that the prime minister has “lost the country.” However, PM Starmer has vowed to lead Labour into the next general election.

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